Funeral of Bobby Storey

Sir, – The criticism levelled at leading members of Sinn Féin for attending Bobby Storey’s funeral (Letters, July 2nd) made me think about whether our society approaches such matters fairly.

Your newspaper’s recent feature on the funeral of Det Garda Colm Horkan showed many mourners lining the streets of Charlestown, ranks of GAA players and uniformed gardaí­ walking in formation, and a Government Minister in attendance. No personal protective equipment was to be seen, nor did the featured photos indicate that social distancing protocols were being enforced.

I do not recall any outrage in the media in the days that followed, about the public health risks that these funeral arrangements may have posed.

It is difficult, then, to avoid the suspicion that this week’s burst of indignation is largely the instrumentalisation of an expedient issue to express antipathy to Sinn Féin. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN Ó ÉIGEARTAIGH,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – How times have changed. An IRA funeral without masks. – Yours, etc,

NOEL ECCLES,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.