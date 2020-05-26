Funding the private hospitals

Sir, – The nationalisation of our private hospitals to increase capacity in the midst of a pandemic was a bold and well-intentioned initiative.

However, given the improving Covid-19 picture, now is the time for the Government to back out.

The current scheme will worsen inequality, not improve it, due to the opportunity costs involved. We are haemorrhaging money that could otherwise be spent on social services, public housing, primary care, or an economic stimulus for the 28 per cent who are unemployed. Distributing resources to these areas reduces health inequalities more effectively than elective operating theatres. We are propping up the private hospital system to the benefit of the institutions involved, not the Irish public. – Yours, etc,

Dr DIARMUID SUGRUE,

London School of Hygiene

and Tropical Medicine,

London.