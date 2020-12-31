Funding NI Erasmus students

Sir, – The proposal to spend €2.1 million of tax money to fund Northern Irish students on the Erasmus scheme is unacceptable.

The idea that our Government could contemplate funding students in the UK while so many of our primary schools go underequipped in even the most rudimentary facilities is a disgrace. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN NOLAN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – The best description that I have read about the recent Brexit agreement is that the UK has gone from being “half in” to being “half out” of the EU. I would add that Northern Ireland has gone from being “half in” to being “three-quarters in” and our Government can help it get closer to “fully in” by supporting Northern Ireland in specific areas, such as the recent decision by Dublin to support financially NI students to participate in the hugely successful Erasmus programme. – Yours, etc,

HENRY MURDOCH

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.