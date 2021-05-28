Funding local government

Sir, – Kieran O’Sullivan (Letters, May 26th) rightly comments on the failure by some councillors to take their responsibilities seriously in relation to the funding of Dublin City Council when voting to reduce the local property tax (LPT) rate. I share that view. The Labour Group on Dublin City Council has consistently voted against that hypocritical approach and in recent years we have been joined by the Green Party and Social Democrats in this.

Each year we have produced a detailed report on how we would use that money for positive action across the city. Each year we have also asked the relevant Minister when they are going to reform LPT. We recognise that it can be made fairer and more appropriately directed.

However, none of that negates the simple fact that of the €67 million collected in local property tax in the city area last year the city council had a net gain of only €3.9million. Yes, central government benefits to the tune of over €63 million from what is meant to be a local tax.

I absolutely believe that councillors should take our responsibilities seriously but taking responsibility for the failures of the Departments of Finance, Expenditure and Public Reform and worst of all Housing, Planning and Local Government is not part of that. – Yours, etc,

Cllr DERMOT LACEY,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – Kieran O’Sullivan makes a fair response to Cllr Dermot Lacey’s letter regarding funding problems facing Dublin City Council (May 24th). Each year since the permitted 15 per cent variation in the local property tax, we in the Labour Group on Dublin City Council have consistently argued and proposed not to agree this discount, believing that Dubliners would prefer to have an efficiently run and clean city. Sadly our Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and Fine Gael colleagues have consistently gone the populist route of being good to Dubliners rather than being good for Dublin. – Yours, etc,

Cllr MARY FREEHILL,

(Labour),

Dublin 6.