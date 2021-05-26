Funding local democracy

Sir, – Cllr Dermot Lacey attributes the failure in tackling the many problems facing Dublin city to the fact that Dublin City Council has been starved of funding for many years (Letters, May 24th). Local representatives would have more credibility if they exercised the limited powers they currently enjoy in a responsible manner.

In the case of Dublin City Council, councillors consistently voting to reduce local property tax by the maximum permitted amount of 15 per cent, while simultaneously demanding funding from other sources, must surely test such credibility. – Yours, etc,

KIERAN O’SULLIVAN,

Dublin 6.