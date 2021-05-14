Sir, – I write to support the argument for a commission on care, made by Sarah Lennon of Sage Advocacy (Letters, May 12th). The issue of how we provide care for older persons in our society is urgent and pressing. For far too long, State funding has prioritised institutional settings and nursing home care – inappropriate for the many who would much prefer to be supported to stay in their own homes. I have called for the introduction of a “New Fair Deal” scheme to provide funding for home-based care – a truly integrated approach that meets the real care needs of all our communities. – Yours, etc,

IVANA BACIK,

Leinster House,

Dublin 2.