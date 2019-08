Sir, – The secretary general of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform Robert Watt’s observation that the public service “has thousands of civil servants providing outdated and inefficient services” (News, August 5th) was wonderfully illustrated by the juxtaposition of Dara Mac Dónaill’s photograph of a 90-year-old Fowler steam engine at the Stradbally National Steam Rally, with Jack Sinnott of Wexford at the steering wheel. – Yours, etc,

JIMMY O’TOOLE,

Carlow.