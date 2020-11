Sir, – Michael J Lowey is shocked that sunny New Zealand sends a few apples to our supermarkets (Letters, November 3rd).

I hope that he never finds out that we import 72,000 tonnes of potatoes annually, including a mind-boggling 44,000 tonnes from Britain. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.