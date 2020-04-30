Frontline staff need more than applause

Sir, – The praise for our healthcare workers during these hugely challenging times is of course the right response for the courage they display every day they leave their families to help do their best to nurse and treat those of our citizens stricken with the virus. However, I feel it is now time that as well as our politicians joining in on the “clapping moments” they formed a high-level task force to review and ensure that our nurses and frontline healthcare staff are paid properly, have acceptable working conditions, and feel valued in their pursuit of what is, after all, a noble vocation. Our future depends on these most valuable people feeling fairly valued and respected for the huge contribution they have made and continue to make. – Yours, etc,

PADDY GOGARTY,

Portmarnock,

Co Dublin.