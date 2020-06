Sir, – It was with great interest that I was able to access the Irish Times of May 30th, 1945, as it featured, on the front page, an item about my late father.

Unfortunately, it was a report of the sentence he received at Longford District Court of four months’ imprisonment for misappropriating Local Defence Force funds while he was serving in the Army.

The ready availability of your online archives is at once a blessing and a curse. – Yours, etc,

JOSEPH

KERRIGAN,

London.