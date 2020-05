Sir, – Citing Frank McNally’s Irishman’s Diary (May 13th) on the Battle of Fontenoy, Paul Cooper (Letters, May 14th) adds to Dublin’s Fontenoy Street a similar street in Liverpool.

Mr Cooper claims the latter is the only street in Britain to commemorate this particular British defeat.

For the record, and not to be outdone by Liverpool, London has two further examples: Fontenoy Passage and Fontenoy Road. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.