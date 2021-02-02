Frivole pursuit

Sir, – Your chef Paul Flynn (Magazine, January 30th) had me tied up in knots trying to find out what a certain ingredient is, never mind where to source it!

I’m talking about frivole.

I asked Mr Google. Result: “A brand of ties, a brand of pottery and streams of Italian texts.”

I went back to Mr Flynn’s recipe, and read the introduction. Okay, now I think I know what it is! “A delightful hybrid of purple Brussels sprouts and kale”.

But where to source it? We are in lockdown, many readers live far away from speciality food shops selling exotic products! Give us a break.

And I thought Ottolenghi was bad! – Yours, etc,

GRETA KELLY,

Clonakilty,

Co Cork.