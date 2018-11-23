Friendly advice

Sir, – I read with interest Sheila Pomeroy’s Irishwoman’s Diary (November 20th) on the United Arts Club in Dublin which, happily, continues to thrive over 100 years after its establishment.

While it is unfortunately true that many of the clubs and societies that enlivened Dublin society in the 18th and 19th centuries are no more, I must inform you that the Ancient & Most Benevolent Order of the Friendly Brothers of St Patrick did not “pass into history” in the 1990s, but rather continues to thrive. It currently numbers over 750 members distributed across 19 groups located variously in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England.

While our main focus nowadays is on charitable activity, your readers can rest assured that we continue to exercise vigilance lest the barbarous practice of duelling be revived. – Yours, etc,

DAVID T CROKE,

Grand Secretary,

Ancient & Most

Benevolent

Order of the

Friendly Brothers

of St Patrick,

Monkstown,

Co Dublin.