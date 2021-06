Sir, – Further to the query as to why we need to import vegetables such as sweetcorn and mangetout instead of growing them (Letters., June 3rd), the short answer is that we do not have sufficient daylight hours here to be able to harvest successfully these vegetables in May or June. If we want to support Irish growers then we need to eat more seasonally available vegetables. –Yours, etc,

SHEELAGH MOONEY,

Ardagh,

Co Longford.