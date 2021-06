Sir, – On a recent visit to Dunnes to buy vegetables, I was intrigued to see a small bag of vegetables containing sweetcorn, mangetout and broccoli. On the bag it said that the origin of the produce was Kenya.

In this green and fertile land we live in, we import fresh vegetables all the way from another continent.

Can we not grow them here? – Yours, etc,

WINNIE HEALY,

Foxrock,

Dublin 18.