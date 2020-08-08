Sir, – Let’s free the Shelbourne Four. Now that it has been established that they are not slaves, rather than go through protracted and expensive legal procedures, perhaps the well-meaning lockers-away of the four elegant light-givers could restore them to their erstwhile home without delay (Front page, August 7th)?

May I suggest that as a reminder to us all of our responsibilities to others both during the pandemic and into the future, the ladies wear masks with the slogan “Black Lives Matter” for the number of days they have been kept away from their duties of providing light and pleasure to passers-by? – Yours, etc,

IRENE ALLEN,

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.