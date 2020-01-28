Free speech and tolerance

Sir, – I see a long list of significantly taxpayer-funded organisations have written a letter demanding zero tolerance for what they call hate speech (January 25th).

Given the hair-trigger reaction of some organisations on that list to even mildly expressed views they don’t like, I personally would like our politicians robustly defending free speech and the right of people to discuss sensitive issues, irrespective of who might be offended. – Yours, etc,

PAUL WILLIAMS,

Kilkee,

Co Clare.