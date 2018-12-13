Sir, – Further to Duncan Sheppard’s suggestion of free public transport for all (December 12th), following on from Luxembourg’s initiatve in this area (World News, December 5th), I love the idea! I really do.

As an older citizen who is entitled to free transport. I find that I am using my car less and less while travelling the roads of this country as much as I ever did.

Just think of what free public transport for everyone, including tourists, would do for the greening and wealth of this country.

Let’s go for it! It’s a magnificent suggestion. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT HAYES-McCOY,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – Free public transport for all? It’s so crazy it just might work. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.