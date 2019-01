Sir, – Castlepollard in Co Westmeath seems to have made a prediction that after Brexit the euro to sterling rate will be one to one. This is based on the Fray Bentos steak-and-kidney pie exchange rate.

In Castlepollard the price of a Fray Bentos pie is €2, while the recommended sale price in the UK is £1.99, as evidenced on the tin. – Yours, etc,

JOHN HARNETT,

Coole,

Co Westmeath.