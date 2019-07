A chara, – Frank McNally’s interestingIrishman’s Diary (July 27th)brought back happy memories of our school holidays picking fraughans on Church Mountain, Co Wicklow, and later enjoying delicious homemade tarts. Of course, we also visited the ancient church at the summit, and said a prayer, leaving a small coin or token at the shrine. – Is mise,

S O’CUINN,

An Charraig Dhubh,

Co Átha Cliath.