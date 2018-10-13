Four wheels good, two wheels better

Sir, – Further to Jack Downey’s letter (October 12th) on government departments and semi-State bodies buying electric cars to combat climate change, surely they could go one better and buy electric bikes?

They cost a lot less than electric cars, cause less pollution, free up the roads and would help make the nation much healthier.

An ordinary bike is even better but, as a septuagenarian cyclist, I need all the help I can get, and I appreciate that many desk-bound politicians need all the help they can get in shedding the excess weight brought on by the cares of office.

Surely it is time for them to set an example and get on their bikes? – Yours, etc,

PADRAIG YEATES,

Portmarnock,

Dublin 13.