A chara – “Echternach is a town in Luxembourg,whose dance procession at Whitsun advances in a movement of three steps forward, and two steps backward.”

I came across this as a footnote in a book called Minima Moralia:Reflections from Damaged Life by Theodor Adorno.

To me this aptly defines the present government’s approach to dealing with the Covid pandemic. – Yours, etc,

DEREK HENRY CARR,

Dublin 1.