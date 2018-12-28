Forty Foot swim

Sir, – The freezing festive cheer, the meeting of old friends, and the banter shared over hot drinks at the Forty Foot in Dublin on Christmas Day are pure magic. It was thronged like no previous year. Quickly in and quickly out. Yelps and screams abounded, and shared icy pain and laughter were the order of the day.

Only the brave go back for seconds, which is unfortunate given the amount of Christmas hats, fake antlers, bobbles and other junk left floating in the sea afterwards. – Yours, etc,

NICK DORAN,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.