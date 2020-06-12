Forming the next government

Sir, – John Glennon asserts (Letters, June 10th) that, “It is generally agreed that in the election back in February the electorate voted quite decisively in favour of change”. This has been said so often that people may begin to believe it. To my mind the only decisive thing the electorate did was to elect 160 deputies to represent them in Dáil Éireann. If this was “quite decisively” in favour of change then how come that if and when they agree to form a government it will be one led by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil? – Yours, etc,

PN CORISH,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – I have a vague recollection that we had a general election earlier this year in February. The key issues on the doorsteps were housing and health, and the electorate gave a resounding kicking to the ruling Fine Gael party that had singularly failed to deal with these two critical social issues during their nine years in office.

Notwithstanding the pandemic and the Government’s honourable response in this emergency, these critical issues seem to be getting little press in the ongoing talks on government formation. The framework document sets 10 missions for a new government which looks more and more like a hasty rehash of a company’s previous year’s business plan, with a few updates. High on ambition but low on action. The one clear priority emerging from the election and now on the table is the climate action agenda. Well done the Greens!

Whither housing and health? Who speaks for those? I suppose in the light of the economic collapse, it will be back to the previous assurances from the government of the day – “once we have the economy and finances on a solid footing we’ll tackle the health and housing crises”. Leave it to the “markets” for another five years, I suppose. – Yours, etc,

TOM GERAGHTY,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – As a member of the Green Party, I’d like to thank Fine Gael councillor Paddy McCartan for his history of the leadership “shenanigans” of my party (Letters, June 11th).

No doubt Mr McCartan is also aware of the history of leadership heaves in his own party, including one that removed Alan Dukes, who has also recently offered advice to my party through your Letters Page (June 9th). Let me return the favour and offer some analysis and advice to Fine Gael.

Throughout the current negotiations on government formation, there would seem to have been no major policy disagreements between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Perhaps Mr McCartan and his colleagues in Fine Gael should realise that the time has come to launch a takeover of Fianna Fáil and its leadership. Certainly, policy differences won’t be an issue. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN O’SULLIVAN,

Dublin 1.