Forming a government

Sir, – Contrary to what Bob Quinn believes (Letters, April 10th), neither Fianna Fáil nor Fine Gael are ignoring the recent election, but are instead attempting to form a government in line with the procedure set out in the Constitution. To form a government, a taoiseach must command a majority of support in the Dáil.

Nowhere does it mention in Article 13 1.1. that the taoiseach must be a member of Sinn Féin, or a member of the party that won the most first-preference votes in the general election. If it said the latter, then Fianna Fáil would have been in every government from 1932 to 2011. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL RYAN,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Bob Quinn questions why Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are ignoring the “clear will” of the people for Sinn Féin to be included in government.

Sinn Féin got 24.5 per cent of first-preference votes while Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael obtained 43.1 per cent between them. The remaining 32.9 per cent was shared among the smaller parties and Independents. As Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael both made it very clear during the election campaign that they would not go into government with Sinn Féin, the largest block of voters clearly voted to keep Sinn Féin out of government.

On this basis there is no justification for claiming that the clear will of the people was to include Sinn Féin in government as we do not have any idea what the preference for government of those who voted for the smaller parties and Independents was. – Yours, etc,

MIKE BROPHY,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Stephen Collins writes: “Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin are still hoping to persuade Labour to join or at the very least facilitate the formation of a government. It is a big decision which will be critical in determining if the party can grow again” (“Government formation hinges on Labour under Alan Kelly”, Opinion & Analysis, April 10th).

I agree completely. Were Labour to join a Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael coalition, I can see no prospect whatsoever that Labour would grow again. – Yours, etc,

TIM WILSON,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.