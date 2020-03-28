Forming a government

A chara,– Niall Ginty’s criticism of the Green Party’s position on government formation (Letters, March 27th) seems to be based on a desire to kick the Greens and gives the impression that the Greens don’t want to be in government. To me this is not a fair assessment of the Greens.

The article by Harry McGee and Jennifer Bray (News, March 26th) seems to indicate that the Greens would be more than willing to participate in a inclusive government, which would not be based on excluding other parties, as is the position of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

It seems to me the problem is that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael talked themselves into a position, during the election campaign, of not talking to Sinn Féin. The fact that Sinn Féin won the most votes in the election and the fact that we need national solidarity to deal with this unprecedented crisis require both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to accept that talking to Sinn Féin could be part of the solution to finding the stable government needed to confront the virus and its aftermath.– Yours, etc,

DONNCHA

Ó hÉALLAITHE,

Indreabhán,

Cois Fharraige,

Co na Gaillimhe.

Sir, – The Green Party wants to save the planet. What about saving Ireland, with all our challenges, in the meantime! – Yours, etc,

G KIERANS,

Athgarvan,

Co Kildare.