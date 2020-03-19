Forming a government

Sir, – The Government we have has been rejected in the recent election, but the Taoiseach and the wider team are treating citizens like adults and providing confident, calming, selfless leadership. The other parties are playing a constructive role.

The Government we have is far from perfect, but a perfect government is a utopian ideal. We all need to accept this truth and focus exclusively on the task at hand. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DUGGAN,

Rathmines, Dublin 6.

Sir, – Our TDs have behaved responsibly in this national crisis. We often take our politicians to task, and that is entirely correct in a healthy democracy. Perhaps we can now give them the space and time, free from sideline commentary, to negotiate a new government. – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE KAVANAGH,

Dublin 14.