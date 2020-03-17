Forming a government

Sir, – This is not a time to install a government for the long term. We have no sense of where we will stand in four weeks, let alone four years. There can be no valid negotiations of a long-term programme for government in that scenario.

A national government made up of representatives of all parties would send out an important signal about how we plan to put our own personal ambitions to one side in order to work together to help everyone through this crisis. There really is no space or time for anything else.– Yours, etc,

SEÁN McCABE,

Bellewstown,

Co Meath.