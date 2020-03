Sir, – As Fine Gael has declared that its preference is to sit in opposition and not in government), may I suggest that the party’s 35 TDs do the honourable thing and resign their sears, thereby facilitating 35 byelections which, hopefully, would give the electorate the chance to elect new TDs who would wish to be involved in governing the State, which was the object of the general election in the first place. – Yours, etc,

A TRAYNOR,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.