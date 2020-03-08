Forming a government

Sir, – Three parties between them got nearly 70 per cent of the vote. Would they not just sit down, agree a programme and just get on with it? The country is facing unprecedented crises and our politicians seem oblivious. – Yours, etc,

DON SHORT,

Ballymore Eustace,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – Given that it is a month since the TDs have been elected, might they have opted for self-isolation? – Yours, etc,

HELEN NOONAN,

Ranelagh, Dublin 6.

Sir, – Perhaps we should stop paying them until they form a government? – Yours, etc,

MARK ENNIS,

Glasnevin, Dublin 9.