Formation of government

Sir, – How many times do we need to experience a long delay after a general election before we can form a government? This most recent result is telling us that our electorate wants different things, different policies and different people in government.

But what could happen is that the two traditionally elected parties, which have ruled for decades will again, albeit reluctantly, form a government and decide our fate.

Constitutional reform is urgently needed to give us the tools to make sure that the wishes of all are reflected, not just in the results of an election, but ensure that all preferences are actually reflected in the resulting government. Otherwise, this imbalance – a temporary impasse and a reluctantly elected government after every election – will be our future. – Yours, etc,

SHEILA DEEGAN,

Dublin 3.