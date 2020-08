Sir, – Someone might confirm if the new public health guidelines for the over-70s are suggesting that they hitchhike (avoid using public transport); pitch a tent for their holiday (no hotel stay); play video games (limit social interactions) and abide by strict curfew (designated-hour shopping).

Sounds a lot like being young again! – Yours, etc,

MARY

FOGARTY,

Balbriggan,

Co Dublin.