Forestry sector is being marginalised

Sir, – While we deal with various crises, global warming has not gone away, nor has the obligation to use our resources to mitigate it. We still appear, however, to be at an apex of an odd, if limited, antipathy to forests and wood as such a resource.

In recent years and through anomalies in the planning legislation, now to be reviewed, the forestry sector has been dogged by endless obstructive appeals, licences and micro-administration, impacting on all aspects of tree growing and forestry – establishment, management and production – to the extent that the whole sector is now at serious risk. Forestry is an Irish industry, uses Irish resources and employs Irish people. Our enlightened forebears, including public servants, private citizens and politicians such as Seán McBride, created an indigenous enterprise when financial resources were at a minimum. They helped to increase forest cover from 1 percent to 11 per cent, still modest by European standards.This industry has, in recent times, survived the economic crash and current pandemic.

The benefits from a revived sector are immense. We are blessed with the soils and climate to support a multitude of valuable tree species, including our most prolific wood producer and carbon-storer, spruce. We still have at least 100,000 hectares of unencumbered marginal agricultural land eminently suitable for tree growing and diversifying farming.

We have initiatives in forest management and the most up-to-date saw and fibre mills producing building products which supply our housing and export markets.

We have educated and dedicated workers in both business and voluntary forest and woodland activity. We have a new generation of children with a growing interest and enlightened understanding of our forest resource. Not alone that, but very significant carbon storage, biodiversity, recreation and health values will also be added.

Why should such an opportunity not be grasped and developed, rather than opposed at every turn?

As an exasperated friend said to me, the situation resembles the owner of a stable of fine horses who, on finding them struck down by illness, goes to the paddock and shoots the remaining healthy animal.

We can and must do better. – Yours, etc,

GERHARDT

GALLAGHER,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.