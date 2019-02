Sir, – Michael Harding’s account of his post-cardiac incident diet (“Are you the man who had the heart attack? How could you be so stupid?”, Life, February 6th) of forecourt coffee, forecourt buns, wholesome native apple tarts and aged Leitrim steak should be syndicated to august medical journals, such as the beef-breeders’ favourite, the Lancet. – Yours, etc,

CORMAC MEEHAN,

Bundoran,

Co Donegal.