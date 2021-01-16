Footballers and haircuts

Sir, – Regarding your article “Germany’s hairdressers cry foul over soccer players’ miraculous lockdown cuts” (World, January 13th), maybe the major clubs will start employing hairdressers as part of the team bubble, to get around any Covid-19 restrictions. Perhaps we can look forward to seeing the team hairstylist rushing on to the pitch to apply some hair gel, while the trainer applies the magic sponge to the injured player. – Yours, etc,

DONAL HUTTON,

Carrigaline,

Co Cork.