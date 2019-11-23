Football’s carbon footprint

Sir, – If we really want to reduce our football carbon footprint in Ireland (Letters, November 21st), a good step would be for a switch for some supporters from their flights from Ireland to watch football in Britain (120,000 people a year) to more sustainable regular trips to see their local League of Ireland team next season.

A short stroll from the city or town centre would bring them to watch clubs such as perennial champions Dundalk, Cork City, Derry and Sligo.

It is a walk, Luas or bus ride north of the Liffey to see Keith Long’s exciting young Bohemians squad or to watch Shelbourne on their return to the top flight.

A red line Luas trip will take fans to both St Patrick’s Athletic and FAI Cup holders Shamrock Rovers – with the Hoops having six internationals in their squad including PFAI player of the year Jack Byrne. – Yours, etc,

MACDARA FERRIS,

Dublin 8.