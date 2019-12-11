Football on the island of Ireland

Sir, – I am afraid that John Fleming’s hope that the Irish Football Association (IFA) in Belfast will lead a campaign to reunite Irish football is wholly misplaced (Letters, December 10th).

In October, the IFA announced that it will not sanction any of the NI clubs’ participation in the current initiative led by Kieran Lucid to establish an all-island league.

This contrasts sharply with the progressive and positive approach from the FAI in Dublin which is that, as a first step, it is up to the League of Ireland clubs to decide for themselves what is in their best interests, if and when a firm proposal emerges from the current consultations. – Yours, etc,

MARTIN Mc DONALD,

Terenure, Dublin 12.