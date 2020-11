Sir, – In writing about Cavan as an unlucky venue for Monaghan footballers, Frank McNally writes about a schoolmate who was known as “Slasher” (An Irishman’s Diary, October 31st).

In my day, the whole Cavan team was known by that name. Has he never heard the war-cry, “Eggs and rashers for the Cavan Slashers”? – Yours, etc,

MARION WALSH,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.