Food, glorious food

Sir, – In “Food for thought – An Irishwoman’s Diary on treats to savour” (April 20th), Alison Healy, who is obviously of a rural Irish background had, in my opinion, one omission. Breaking a raw egg into a plate of hot spuds, adding a bit of butter, and mashing them. – Yours, etc,

MATTIE LENNON,

Blessington,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – I would add the 99 ice-cream cone to Alison Healy’s comprehensive list. I have a supply of Brunches and Cornettos in the freezer but it’s just not the same. Here’s to happier days. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Fried onions. Well worth the tears preparing them. – Yours, etc,

LOUISE KEANE,

Dublin 14.