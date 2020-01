Sir, – Jane Keane (Letters, January 20th) tells us confidently that “more than one million tonnes of edible and nutritious food end up in Irish rubbish bins every year”. I wonder how she confirmed its edibility. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Sir, – I always eat the bananas in this house before they overripen. Otherwise they are turned into “treats”, such as muffins. – Yours, etc,

PJ TURNER,

Dublin 3.