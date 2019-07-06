Food for thought

Sir, – One day this week I did a quick check in the vegetable aisle of a large well-known supermarket. I was dismayed by the result.

The onions were Egyptian, the garlic was from China and tomatoes and courgettes from Spain.

Since these are foodstuffs, they must have been airfreighted, producing an enormous carbon footprint, which is totally unnecessary, when one considers that I am presently enjoying all of these vegetables from my back garden. What has Bord Bia got to say? – Yours, etc,

TIM BRACKEN,

Cork.