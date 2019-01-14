Folk medicine

Sir, – Frank McNally is a bit sniffy about folk cures but they work for allergic snuffles too so he can heal himself by auto-suggestion (An Irishman’s Diary, January 11th).

Cures are less bloody than curettage for warts.

It is attested in the scientific literature that a century ago in Switzerland warts were made not just to disappear but could be created by hypnotic suggestion.

Far be it from anyone in Donegal to suggest that folk cures work best in remote alpine valleys and on Cavan clay. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.