Sir, – Your online article headlined “Flood warning for west of Ireland” (February 19th) is accompanied by a photograph of an umbrella-rich Ha’pennyBridge in Dublin.

When can we expect a story about the continuing decline of footfall in Grafton Street illustrated by a poignant shot of a lonely sheep grazing on the Maamturk Mountains? – Yours, etc,

LIAM STENSON,

Galway.