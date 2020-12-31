Focus on reconciliation

Sir, – It appears that the narrative of a united Ireland and a Border poll are high on the Sinn Féin agenda for 2021. It seems to me that Sinn Féin would be better occupied, along with the DUP, in finding a way to build true reconciliation and trust in Northern Ireland.

Surely it is time to set up places and opportunities for both communities to understand fully their similarities and differences. Then maybe a celebration of diversity would exist, and the future for Northern Ireland would be decided by all of its people. – Yours, etc,

MARY BARRETT,

Raheny, Dublin 5.