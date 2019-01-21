Focus on Drogheda

Sir, – Has Drogheda become a forgotten or invisible town to the contributors of your esteemed paper?

While it might not be the hub of modernity, the Las Vegas of night-life, or have the beauty of Killarney, it is home to over 40,000 people, is as historic as Kilkenny, and is home to arts centres, numerous music venues and restaurants, and has a great range of shopping malls and a vibrant high street. And of course there is the beautiful Boyne river.

Maybe it is just too good to mention? – Yours, etc,

JANE ANDERSON,

Drogheda,

Co Louth.