Focus on China

Sir, – It is certainly the case that Donald Trump could have been much more proactive in the fight against Covid-19 (“Trump has destroyed the country he promised to make great again”, Opinion & Analysis, April 25th). But to suggest that the economic fiasco that has resulted is his fault doesn’t stand up to much examination.

I would have much more respect for your columnist if he tempered his incessant and usually justified criticism of Mr Trump and Boris Johnson with some criticism of the Chinese regime, its disgraceful conduct in this crisis, the heavy burden of responsibility it bears, and its repeated grotesque human rights abuses, in particular against the minority Uigur population. – Yours, etc,

C LYNCH,

Castletroy, Limerick.