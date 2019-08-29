Flying versus sailing

Sir, – I’m impressed by Richard Bannister’s claim that it takes roughly two hours to get from Dublin to London by air. (Letters, August 28th). Travelling in the opposite direction can take a bit longer. On a recent flight into Dublin it took me an hour and 28 minutes from landing to exiting the arrivals hall in Dublin Airport. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN McMAHON,

Naas,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – The snag with flying is that your arms get very tired. – Yours, etc,

TOM GILSENAN,

Beaumont,

Dublin 9.