Sir, – Paul Arnold (Letters, August 27th) suggests that Dublin to London by ferry and train only takes “slightly” longer than a flight.

Having done both in my time, I think we may have a different definition of slightly – it takes roughly two hours to get to London by air, including the time taken for check-in and security. That’s about how long it takes for the fast ferry to make the crossing to Holyhead. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD BANNISTER,

Ballsbridge,

Dublin 4.