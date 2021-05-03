Flying the flag

Sir, – Your correspondent Philip Crowe (Letters, April 20th) comments on the irony of the flag flying in the UK.

As it is called the United Kingdom there is every reason to fly the union flag on government buildings just as the Tricolour adorns Irish State buildings.

It could also be said that the flying of the union flag is seen as an action of unity whereas the current manner in the flying of the Saltire could be seen as a sign of division. – Yours, etc,

JOHN BERGIN,

Oxton,

Wirral, England.