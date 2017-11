Sir, – In the interest of balance, could we have Dublin City Council fly the Ulster flag beside the Catalan and possibly Palestinian ones.

Oh, and don’t forget the Basque flag, and a couple of northern Italian ones as well. And the Kerry one, while it’s at it, and whatever you are having yourself.

City Hall would be like laundry day at the UN. – Yours, etc,

JOHN ROGERS,

Rathowen,

Co Westmeath.